Derry teenagers take on charity ‘gameathon’

Four local teenagers are using their gaming and internet skills to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The boys, all aged 16, are organising a 24 hours live stream online marathon over this weekend.

The local lads are hoping that fellow gaming enthusiasts as well as members of the public will get involved.

Joseph McKinney, Nadhaniel Joshy, Caleb Griffin and Conor Polley hope to raise a couple of hundred pounds to say thank you to Macmillan for the help and support given to family members over the past few years.

Speaking about the initiative, Joseph McKinney said: “Four of us will run a live stream from 12 noon tomorrow (Saturday), continuing through until 12 noon on Sunday, August 6.

“Content will include games people will be used to, but with specific additional challenges. For instance we are going to include a 40 race GTA playlist.”

Speaking about the reasons for undertaking the charity drive, he added: Unfortunately most families will have been affected by cancer at some time and Macmillan Cancer Support offers an incredible level of support, from providing wigs to organising supportive therapies like reflexology and make up classes.

“We just thought we would like to do something during our summer holidays to raise some money for this great charity.”

The boys are using Twitch to stream the gaming, and anyone can come into the chat room to interact with them and follow the action at any time during the 24 hour marathon.

They have set up a Just Giving Page for those who wish to donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jmckinney Alternatively you can make a donation by text to QDJI67.

Anyone interested in watching the live stream can go to www.twitch.tv/jmckinney842.

Macmillan provides practical, emotional and financial support to people with cancer and their families in the north.