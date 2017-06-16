Derry to benefit from EU links in developing energy efficiency and seafood offering, for now...

A collaboration between Derry and a constellation of European cities, designed to help the local authority develop more efficient integrated energy systems, maintain sustainable urban mobility and ICT infrastructure and emphasise the North West’s seafood offering, has been hailed by local councillors.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee were told about the European Union projects that involve the city working with Pamplona, Spain, Tampere, Finland, Trento, Italy, Korzani, Greece, Litomerice, Czech Republic, and Santander, Spain, among other cities, on Wednesday.

Under the EU-funded STARDUST project the council will be assisted by civic leaders in leading European cities with the implementation of its own energy saving plans that are aimed at increasing energy efficiency in the region, hopefully “leading to lower carbon emissions, potentially reducing energy costs, decarbonising the energy system, and increasing the quality of air and the quality of life while potentially generating local sustainable jobs,” the committee heard.

Meanwhile, the EU’s SAFER project is designed to stimulate the emergence of new products, services and processes in the aquacultural sector.

“The project will build on ‘Flavours of the Foyle’, ‘Clipper Kitchens’, ‘Slow Food Festival’ and the Foodie Destination Award to emphasise the regional seafood sector,” the committee was told.

SDLP Councillor Gus Hastings said the projects would ultimately yield savings that could be directed elsewhere and said it was another example of why “Brexit was never going to be good for us”.