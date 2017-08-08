Derry transplant team return triumphant from Glasgow

A team of amateur Derry athletes led by the grandfather of the world fastest paralympian, Jason Smyth, recently returned triumphant with a haul of medals from the British Transplant Games.

Robert Smyth (80), Graham McCormick, Kevin Bell and Sharon McCorkell, were among the medal-winners who did the North West proud in North Lanarkshire during the games between July 27 and July 30.

The Western Trust hailed the local athletes, stating: “Congratulations to our British Transplant Games participants as they returned home from a successful weekend in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

“A total of six medals were brought home to the West, ranging from Bronze to Gold. Graham McCormick picking up two, Robert Smyth with two and Kevin Bell and Sharon McCorkell winning one each.

“Each of our participants thoroughly enjoyed the weekend of sport, showing off their competitive side whilst taking part in an unforgettable experience.

“As always we are extremely proud of each of these individuals for conquering their kidney conditions and getting involved in the 2017 Transplant Games.”

Before setting off, Mr. Smyth, whose grandson, Jason, was recently among the medals again at the World Para-athletics championship in London, said it was all about raising awareness of the need for donors.

“I think it’s important to get the message out about transplantation. I think more than 50 people died in the UK last year for the want of a kidney, even small children of only three months old,” he said.