Derry volunteer Chloe recognised for Barnardo’s work

Barnardo’s volunteer Chloe Ball from the charity’s children’s shop on The Diamond was recently recognised for her role during National Volunteer Week 2017.

The 17-year-old was presented with a certificate of acknowledgement for her time and dedication at an event held at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Chloe has been volunteering with the shop for over a year and a half.

Barnardo’s NI Director Lynda Wilson said: “Volunteers enrich us. We are a community of people focused on doing the best for the children and young people we support and our volunteers are amazing people who give extraordinary amounts of time.

“They bring additional skill sets including life knowledge, experience and empathy. Volunteers in our shops help us raise vital funds to carry out our work with children and we greatly appreciate the commitment from Chloe as a shop volunteer.”

For more information about volunteering with Barnardo’s please visit: www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering.