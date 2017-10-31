Derry volunteers remembered

Several hundred people gathered at lunchtime on Saturday to mark the 30th anniversary of the deaths of local IRA Volunteers Edward McSheffrey and Paddy Deery.

The commemoration took place at the Republican Plot in the City Cemetery.

Niall Rodgers addressing those gathered.

The event was organised by the Bogside/Brandywell and Creggan Monument committees.

Eamonn McGinley, who chaired the event, also remembered the anniversaries of Derry men Gerard Logue and Eamonn “Bronco” Bradley, which occurred during the year.

The 100th anniversary of the death on hunger strike of Irish Volunteer member, Thomas Ashe and 75th anniversary of the death by execution of Tom Williams, were also honoured.

After the laying of flowers on behalf of the local committees and the Republican Movement, one minute’s silence was observed, followed by Christa Coyle singing a rendition of ‘The Bold Fenian Men.’

The speakers gathered around the podium at the City Cemetery.

Niall Rodgers read a short biography of Edward McSheffrey, followed by Lauren Hegarty reading a short biography of Paddy Deery.

Orla Harkin brought the proceedings to an end with the singing of Amhrán na bhFiann.

Eddie McSheffrey (29) and Paddy Deery (31) were transporting a bomb when it exploded killing both men on October 28, 1987 in the Cromore Gardens area.

Following the explosion, the men were rushed to Altnagelvin hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Some of the crowd who attended the event on Saturday.

The car had been hijacked at Colmcille Court earlier that morning, and shortly after the blast, the remains of the vehicle were set on fire by a number of men.

The IRA released a statement saying both of the men were IRA volunteers and had been on active service at the time of their deaths.

Eddie McSheffrey and Paddy Deery were the last members of the Derry Brigade of the IRA to die on active service on the streets of Derry.

A wreath is laid by Darren McGilloway during the service on Saturday.

Una McCartney laying a wreath at the monument.