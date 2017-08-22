Derry woman (70s) rescued from burning house

A woman in her seventies was rescued from her burning home in Derry on Monday evening.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally in the spare bedroom of the woman's home in Iniscarn Court in Creggan.

The woman was rescued by a passer-by who noticed the bungalow on fire.

It is believed there was no working smoke alarm inside the house.

Two appliances from Northland Road and one from Crescent Link attended the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

The incident was dealt with at 00.42am.