Derry woman representing NI at beauty contest in Vietnam

Derry woman, Chloe Davies, is representing Northern Ireland at the Miss Grand International 2017 beauty pageant in Vietnam. (Photo: Miss Grand International)
A 20 year-old Derry woman is representing the North of Ireland at a prestigious beauty contest in Vietnam.

Chloe Davies, who is from Glenabbey Drive, arrived in Vietnam for the Miss Grand International beauty pageant on Thursday. She will spend the next three weeks there.

There are more than 80 women competing for the Miss Grand International title.

Chloe is currently studying for a Foundation Degree in Civil Engineering at Ulster University.

The winner of Miss Grand International 2017 will be unveiled on October 25, 2017.

Derry woman, Chloe Davies, pictured arriving in Vietnam on Thursday. Included in the photo is Chloe's chaperone.

