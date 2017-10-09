Desecration of statue of Virgin Mary ‘warped’ and ‘depraved’

The desecration of a statue of the Virgin Mary in the Diocese of Derry has been branded warped and depraved, by a local councillor.

Red paint was daubed over the statue in Greencastle, a small parish in the Sperrins.

Sinn Féin Councillor Seán Clarke said there was a deep sense of shock and anger in the local community at the disgusting defacement of the statue of ‘Our Lady’.

He said: “There is deep sense of shock and anger within this local community at the disgusting defacing of a statue of ‘Our Lady’ in Greencastle and these sentiments are being shared wide and far.

“The motives behind what has happened are as yet unclear but it is suffice to say that whoever is responsible has stooped to the depths of depravity in a warped effort to cause the utmost offence and hurt possible.”