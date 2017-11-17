Detectives investigating republican activity arrest two more men bringing total arrests to three

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating dissident republican activity have arrested two further men following raids in Creggan Heights this morning, bringing the total number of arrests to three.

Police confirmed the two men, aged 32 and 40 years, have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, where they are helping police with their enquiries.

Earlier the PSNI said detectives investigating a shooting incident at a house in the Ballymagowan area on Thursday, January 5, had arrested a 26 year old man.

