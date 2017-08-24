Devastating Derry flood followed by incredible acts of generosity

The people of Derry and the wider North West reacted to Tuesday's devastating flood the only way they know how - by caring for one another.

Strangers helped strangers, neighbours supported one another and an entire community came together to face off against one of the most devastating natural disasters Derry and the North West has ever witnessed.

Gerald Gallaghers house, in Parc An Grianan, Burnfoot, suffered extensive damage during flooding on Tuesday evening last. DER3417GS006

Many people used social media to make those in need of help aware that support was available.

Local Sinn Fein Councillors, Colly Kelly and Sandra Duffy worked relentlessly through Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Colr. Kelly and Colr. Duffy assisted locals with attempts to stop water entering homes and with the clean-up operation on Wednesday.

One Derry woman offered up old baby clothes and SDLP Councillor, Tina Gardiner, and her children purchased supplies for many of those affected by the flood.

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark. H. Durkan offered his spare bedroom in his own home to anyone in need of somewhere to stay.

Countless other Derry people offered carpet, blankets, food, transportation and accommodation to anyone affected by the flood.

"Our house was really badly damaged in the flood," said Derry woman, Christine McCallion.

"I live alone and thought I was going to have to face all this on my own but I have been completely bowled over by the number of people who have called me on the phone or emailed me offering help.

"The people of this city have done themselves proud - I am proud to call myself a Derry woman," she added.