Did I miss anything? SDLP leader's delight at birth of second child

There may not have been any major development on a deal at Stormont but one local politician witnessed a very special delivery on deadline day.

While negotiations aimed at restoring powersharing stalled, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and his wife Rachael welcomed baby Maya Olive, their second child, into the world.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to express his delight at her arrival.

"Delighted to announce the birth of our beautiful baby girl, Maya Olive Eastwood.

"Mum and baby doing great.

"Did I miss anything today?"