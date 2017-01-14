Did you see’The Who’ play in Magilligan in 1967?

A Manchester author is looking for people who saw legendary rock band The Who play in Magilligan in the 1960s.

The Who – Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon played in Magilligan in June 1967.

Richard Houghton is trying to trace fans who witnessed some of the group’s earliest performances, including one at Dacorum College, to help him write a ‘people’s history’ of the group.

Richard Houghton said: “I want to tell their story in the words of the people who saw The Who when they were starting out and use those teenage memories to help me capture a little piece of music history.”

Richard, who has already written books about The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, said: “The Who played the Golden Slipper in June 1967 having played in Belfast the previous day.

“When they played the Golden Slipper, The Who were just getting ready to perform at the Monterey Festival in America. So while this might have been their only appearance in Magilligan, fans who witnessed that show can say that they saw one of the biggest live draws in the world at the height of their powers as, less than two weeks later, they were playing in front of tens of thousands of people at Monterey.

“It must have been some evening.”

Email thewhointhe60s@gmail.com or write to 1 Totnes Road, Manchester, M21 8XF