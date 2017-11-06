Direct Rule could impact on Derry projects - Colr.

The delivery of other key infrastructure projects for Derry could be put at risk if Direct Rule is implemented, a Councillor has warned.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney questioned whether such projects as the widening of Buncrana Road would be given priority status by Ministers in Westminster if an Executive cannot be reformed.

Ballyarnett representative Colr. Tierney said: “The widening of the Buncrana Road was not a priority for locally elected ministers and in the event of Direct Rule I would question a Tory minister’s commitment to the project.

“This is a priority for road users in Derry, and if we couldn’t get locally elected minsters to support the project how will we get the Tories to fund this much needed infrastructure? “

He added: “Tailbacks and traffic congestion are a daily occurrence that need to be addressed. Plans have been mooted for some time but I have no confidence in the Tory party delivering for the people of Derry.

“We need an Executive with minsters in place to deliver for local people. Anything less is abdication of responsibility.”

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said during the summer that consultants have been appointed and are assisting DfI Roads to re-examine and further develop a scheme to upgrade the A2 Buncrana Road from Pennyburn Roundabout and County Donegal.

A Departmental spokesperson however cautioned that delivery of the scheme was dependant upon “availability of funds from future Budget settlements”.

He added: “This scheme seeks to provide a four lane carriageway in the urban section between Strand Road to Elagh Business park, with dual carriageway to the border with Donegal.

“It is anticipated that the draft statutory orders could be published in 2019 which is likely to lead to a public inquiry.”