Disgust at Derry laneways being treated as ‘open bins’

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has expressed her disgust and exasperation at the continued dumping in the lanes in the Lower Strand Road area.

Colr. Cusack said: “The street lanes which are constantly targeted by these disgusting individuals are from Meadowbank Avenue through to Phillip Street and residents are at their wits’ end.

Some of the items discarded onto laneways off the Strand Road area of the city.

“Every time this occurs I get a report here to Mark H Durkan’s office and I can tell you that I have now lost count of the amount of complaints and referrals to Enforcement. Why people still think this is acceptable to have the rate payers of this City and District fork out extra to clean up after them is beyond me, especially when we have free cleansing services. I know this happens regularly throughout the city and recently a number of people have been identified and fined, but we are still a long way from eradicating this problem.”

Colr. Cusack said people needed to work together to identify those responsible “for treating our streets as open bins”. “I would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with either myself or Council Enforcement.”