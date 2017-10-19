Disgust over stone-throwers and arsonists who are destroying their own community, says councillor

Stone-throwers and arsonists responsible for embarking on an apparent rampage of anti-community activity in Derry have been accused of destroying their own community.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has condemned a spate of vandalism around Central Drive and the Creggan shops over the last number of days, saying people are disgusted at what's been happening.

It started last Sunday when cars and shops in Central Drive came under attack, he said.

“There were a number of incidents since last Sunday night which has left a lot of residents very angry. On Sunday night youths began throwing pieces of plaster board at passing cars on Central Drive almost causing an accident, they then began throwing the plaster board all over the shops leaving an awful mess which residents were disgusted with," he explained.

There followed an even more serious incident when, according to Colr. Campbell, four wheelie bins were torched immediately adjacent to an oil tank.

Thankfully, the fire service managed to deal with the blaze before the tank caught fire.

“The same group of youths then turned their attention to the back lane between Central Drive and Rinmore Drive setting fire to four wheelie bins. The back lane in question is narrow and the four bins were placed together against a resident’s back wall close to the oil tank and set alight. The residents tried to put the fire out themselves, but it was too intense and were forced to call the fire brigade to deal with it," he said.

Colr. Campbell urged those responsible to desist at once.

“People should not have to put up with this type of behaviour. A number of properties are having major renovation work done by Housing Executive and this work has been long overdue. The tenants have been decanted and some youths in the area are using the work site as a stomping ground and creating mayhem in their own community.

“I am directly appealing to these youths to desist from this negative activity immediately, this is your own community you are destroying. I am also appealing to parents to take responsibility and be aware where your children are at.”