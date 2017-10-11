Disruption following city road traffic collision

A road traffic collision (pictured) on a busy cityside thoroughfare caused some minor traffic disruption on Wednesday morning.
Traffic was delayed following the collision on Francis Street shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Several vehicles appeared to have been damaged following the collision between a car and a van on the well-known artery connecting the North West of the city with the Bogside, Creggan and city centre.
