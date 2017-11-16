'Dissident grouping' issues sectarian threat against worker, says SF councillor

A Sinn Féin councillor has stated that criminals have issued threats against a man nearing pension age involved in community work in Creggan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has slammed those behind what he believes are sectarian threats against the 64 year-old man.

He said: “There is shock in the local community on hearing news of these threats by a dissident grouping against a Protestant man doing a day’s work.

"Creggan is a welcoming community and people of this area will not stand for any sort of sectarian or racists threats no matter where they come from.

"This blatant sectarian threat has no place in our city and must be condemned outright.

"The sectarianism, which perpetrates such actions, is a scourge in our society. It is blight on the societal and political landscapes of the North of Ireland.

"Sectarianism is the antithesis of Irish Republicanism.

"The treat against this man needs to be lifted and those groups at war with the community disbanded."