Dog walker near miss prompts scrambler alert

Police in Derry are urging young people to trade in their scramblers for push-bikes after a dog walker was nearly hit by a speeding off-road motorbike in a country park in the city at the weekend.

A scrambler was seized by the PSNI following the incident in the North of the city.

Police in Ballyarnett have asked people to refrain from tearing up local estates and parks with vehicles that should only be used on special race tracks or on private property.

After the seizure police posted a light-hearted comment with a serious message on the PSNI Foyle Facebook profile.

“At the weekend Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team seized this scrambler (the one on the RIGHT) after reports of a near miss with a dog walker at Ballyarnett Country Park.

“We have therefore drafted in a professional graphic design company, invested huge amounts of cash and have produced the attached, ‘Hard Hitting Educational Aide’ [above],” joked officers.

However, there was a serious warning contained in the post.

“Want to avoid a Court appearance for Dangerous Driving and No Insurance AND don’t want your scrambler seized and crushed? Choose a Bicycle!!!

“Scramblers are for private land (with permission) and purpose made race tracks. #ChooseABicycle #KeepingPeopleSafe #ItsABMXForMeThanks,” the PSNI warned.