Don McLean returning to Derry

The Millennium Forum has confirmed that ‘Vincent’, ‘American Pie’ and ‘And I Loved You So’ singer-songwriter Don McLean is to return to perform in Derry.

One of the world’s most lauded songwriters, Don McLean will be returning to the stage at the Forum on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

A spokesperson for the Forum said: “Following a sell-out concert at the cityside venue in 2015, this much anticipated return from the Grammy Award-winner is guaranteed to delight local music fans.

“Don’t miss your chance to see the man who brought us American Pie, Vincent (Starry Starry Night), Crying and Castles In The Air - one of America’s living legends Don McLean.”

In 2007, Don McLean shared his life story in Alan Howard’s biography, The Don McLean Story: Killing Us Softly With His Songs. McLean this year secured a new record deal for the release of his latest album Botanical Gardens.

Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 9am next Friday, October 20. To book, telephone 71264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk