Donegal firm purchases Grianan Estate for over €17 million

Donegal firm, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, has announced today that it has purchased the Grianan Estate on the North Donegal Coast for over €17 million.

The Grianan Estate is located a few miles away from Derry.

The 2,400 acre property, previously owned by the Donegal Investment Group (formerly Donegal Creameries), is one of Europe’s largest organic farms and probably the biggest arable farm in Ireland, and is situated on the shores of Lough Swilly.

The new owner of Grianan Estate, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, from Aghaveagh, near Ballybofey in Co Donegal, bought the estate as it complements their farming and renewable energy business and their way of farming in as environmentally friendly a way as possible.

Glenmore are currently commissioning their biomethane plant on the Glenmore Estate and their farm wastes and local food wastes are now being turned into renewable energy and top quality fertilizer. They plan on using the digestate to fertilize the land at the Grianan Estate in keeping with the ethos of their newly acquired farm.

The Grianan Estate complements the Glenmore Estates’ way of farming, being one of the largest organic farms in Europe. The plans are to continue farming the estate in as environmentally friendly a way as possible and to make the Grianan Estate even more environmentally friendly by recycling its farm wastes in the biomethane plant in Glenmore.

The purchase of the Grianan Estate was facilitated using private investment funds and with the assistance of HSBC bank.