Donegal gardaí launch murder investigation

Gardaí in Donegal have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an assault in Letterkenny.

Gardaí said that they were called to an incident at Sylvan Park, Letterkenny at approximately 4.49pm on Wednesday, November 1.

On arrival they found that a 36-year-old man had received serious injuries following an assault.

He was removed by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The injured man, whose identity has not been officially confirmed as yet, died on Friday, November 2 as a result of injuries sustained.

A post mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy and this investigation has now been upgraded to murder.

Speaking at Letterkenny Garda Station on Sunday night, Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell appealed to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation or to any person who visited Sylyan Park between 8am and 6pm on Wednesday 1/11/17 to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.