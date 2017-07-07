Donegal woman scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions draw

A Donegal woman won €500,000 in a recent EuroMillions Plus draw.

The delighted woman, who was accompanied to National Lottery HQ in Dublin by her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, hadn’t much luck in recent weeks, having had a spell in hospital. However, she was smiling from ear to ear and claimed that the win had certainly “brightened up my week”.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased in Whoriskey’s EuroSpar Store in Ramelton, Letterkenny in Donegal.

She said: “I cannot believe that it was me who won. On Saturday, I saw online and on social media that there was a local winner but it never dawned on me to check my ticket straight away. Later that evening I decided to go for a walk with the dog and on the way I put him under my arm and went into the local shop to check my ticket. I froze when the guys behind the till told me that I better contact the National Lottery. It has been a roller-coaster of a few weeks for me but I’m obviously feeling really, really good now!”

So what will the latest EuroMillions winner do with her prize? She says that she will remain calm and has always been sensible with her money so doesn’t know yet what she will do in the long-term. “I am going to see my financial advisor first thing in the morning and then I’m going to clear the mortgage. What next, I don’t know but I’ll be sure to look after my family”, she stated.