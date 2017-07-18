Donnacadh Maguire appeal reissued a week after six-year-old’s death

A week after six-year-old Donnacadh Maguire was tragically killed in The Moor, police at Strand Road have reissued an appeal for witnesses to the cause of his death.

Donnacadh was found significantly injured in the road in in Tyrconnell Street at around 10.30am on Tuesday, July 11.

He was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries.

Inspector Marty Mullan said: “I would appeal to anyone that was on Tyrconnell Street on Tuesday 11th July, between 10am and 10.30am, to please get in touch with officers at Strand Road police station, or the Collision Investigation Unit, by calling 101, quoting reference number 390 of 11/07/17.”