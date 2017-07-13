Donnacadh Maguire funeral to take place this weekend

The funeral of six year-old Donnacadh Maguire will take place in Derry this weekend.

Donnacadh died following an incident near Tyrconnell Street on Tuesday.

The funeral will take place in St. Eugene's Cathedral on Saturday July 15 at 11am.

Donnacadh was a pupil at St. Eugene's Primary School on Francis Street.

Donnacadh's uncle Cahir Killen paid tribute to his nephew on Facebook on Tuesday “Just woke to the very sad news of the sudden death of my wee Nephew Donnacha. Rest in Peace my wee angel.”