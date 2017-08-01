Donnacadh’s dad says thanks to community

The father of little Donnacadh McGuire, aged six, who tragically lost his life due to a road accident in the Bogside area of Derry on Tuesday, July 11th last, has issued a statement to the ‘Derry Journal’ expressing his gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all those who assisted Donnacadh’s family during what was has been an horrendous time in their lives.

Alan Donnellan pointed to the love, help and support received from the people of Derry, the Bogside community in general and the neighbours of Tyrconnell Street, in particular, following a road accident which would change their lives forever.

He said: “I would like to express our deepest, sincere, heartfelt thanks to the people of Derry following the tragic loss of a dearly loved and much missed son, Donnacadh.

“The love, help and support we received from the community in the Bogside area and, in particular, those neighbours in Tyrconnell Street, was appreciated so much by us and will never be forgotten following Donnacadh’s premature passing.

“Never before have we experienced such love, care and sheer community spirit which we witnessed over recent weeks, during and after the worst time of our lives following the loss of Donnacadh, our ‘little Power Ranger.’

“Derry people have confirmed the truth in the saying ‘Ní neart go cur le chéile’ - There is no strength without unity.”

Mr. Donnellan said the support received from family, neighbours, friends and even complete strangers, had been phenomenal and he extended thanks to all those who assisted in any way.

“Thank you to the priests, Fr. Paul and Fr. Chris; the undertakers, Joe and Denis; the musicians, singer and all those who assisted in making Donnacadh’s Funeral Mass a beautiful celebration.

“Thank you also to those people who visited the house, attended the funeral and those who travelled long distances to express their sympathy. Thanks to all those who sent flowers, Mass Cards and who made charitable donations.

“Our thanks also to the PSNI in Derry and the emergency services who attended to Donnacadh. Thanks to the staff and children from St. Eugene’s Primary School and to the grave diggers who prepared Donnacadh’s final resting place.”

Alan said a special Mass has been offered for the people of Derry on behalf of Donnacadh’s family.

“All we can say, from the bottom of our hearts, is ‘Go raibh míle, míle maith agaibh, mo chairde.’”

From Donnacadh’s parents, Alan, Sarah and children Kealan and Saoirse.