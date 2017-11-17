Donnelly slams police over ‘heavy-handedness’ during Creggan raids

Independent councillor for The Moor, Gary Donnelly, has accused the PSNI of ‘heavy-handedness’ after two pensioners were caught up in raids in the Creggan area on Friday morning.

Three men were arrested by the PSNI in the estate following raids in connection with republican activity in Creggan Heights.

But Colr. Donnelly who was in attendance while the arrest operation was going on, claimed a number of pensioners were caught up in the operation.

“One of the homes raided was the home of two pensioners, one of whom is disabled and is just recovering from a knee replacement,” Colr. Donnelly told the ‘Journal’.

“Both of these people are very traumatised and shook-up. The police on the ground were very heavy-handed and refused permission for people to go into the house to make sure they were okay.

“There’s absolutely no need for this. It’s an attack on this community.”

Colr. Donnelly, who as a member of the 32 County Sovereignty Movement, rejects the PSNI as a ‘British police force,’ despite it enjoying the overwhelming support of the electorate across the North, said: “Those clamouring, trying to ram this police force down our throats, they were absent here today.

“All these elected representatives who continuously promote this British police force. None of them showed up. This was an attack on two vulnerable members of our society.”

The PSNI said: “If anyone has a complaint to make about the actions of police, they can contact the Office of the Police Ombudsman and no inference should be drawn from this.”