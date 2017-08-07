Dramatic rescue after boat crew get into difficulties

Volunteers from charity Foyle Search & Rescue were involved in the dramatic rescue of a boat crew from the River Foyle at the weekend.

At 11.45pm on Saturday volunteers on duty received reports that a vessel was in difficulties on the River Foyle and was requesting assistance.

A Foyle Search & Rescue spokesperson said: “Duty Boat crew responded, locating a vessel with four crew on board that due to tidal conditions was unable to proceed.

“After notifying Harbour Radio of the situation, FSR Emergency Response Team was activated along with Swiftwater Rescue Team & FSR Boat Co Ordinator.

“A detailed assessment was made on scene and an operation to secure the boat & transfer all four crew from the vessel by FSR to land was put into effect.”

At 6am on Sunday, volunteers, along with the crew of the vessel, returned to the scene, where the vessel had re-floated.

“Foyle Search & Rescue boat crew towed the vessel into the main channel where it was able to proceed on its journey under its own power,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“Appreciation to all our volunteers who responded showing great team work, professionalism and the benefit of training for all eventualities.”