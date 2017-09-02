Drinking water monitoring ongoing

Sinn Féin Environment spokesperson, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has received assurances that drinking water tests are continuing following fears over contamination.

Colr. Duffy said she has made contact with the Environment Agency (EA) and others to seek assurances after being “inundated with calls and messages” regarding the safety of the drinking water after the River Faughan breached its banks into the illegal dump at Mobuoy last week during the floods.

She said some residents had reported the water in their homes tasting different and had become cloudy.

“I have been in regular contact with several relevant agencies over the past week regarding these issues and I am satisfied at this stage that all measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of our drinking water.”

Colr. Duffy said the EA have told her that they are currently monitoring the site and have stepped up their sampling of the water. Samples are being sent to the Public Health Agency and to date no issues have been raised, she said, adding: “I have been assured that the EA, NI Water and the Public Health Agency will be continuing with this monitoring and sampling over the coming days and weeks to ensure there is no risk to our water supply. However, if anyone is concerned regarding the taste or colour of their water, they should contact NI Water who will send a representative who will sample it for you.

“I am confident that the treatment works is carrying out chemical as well as biological testing on the water supply and have put in place the appropriate checks and balances to ensure public safety. I will continue to liaise with the relevant agencies regarding this matter.”