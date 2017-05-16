Drugs discovered near local school

A Derry councillor has warned that there could have been horrific consequences if a child had come across prescription drugs discovered close to a primary school.

A member of the public came across the red and white capsules scattered across the ground in the city centre on Sunday.

Sinn Féin Derry City & Strabane District Councillor Patricia Logue highlighted concerns about the drugs after being contacted by the person who discovered them.

She said the tablets had been discovered just yards of the City Walls and close to a school at the weekend.

Colr. Logue said “Like hundreds of the people in the city, and tourists, this member of the public was out for a walk in our beautiful city centre on a sunny Sunday morning when they came across these tablets.

“They were found scattered on the ground within yards of the City Walls and the Fountain Primary School.

“The person collected them all and put them in hankie; they searched about but couldn’t find any packaging or indeed markings on the tablets.

“With it being a Sunday morning and nowhere being open, they disposed of the tablets very quickly and wanted me to highlight once again the dangers of tablets or drugs being found on our streets.”

Colr. Logue added: “It doesn’t bare thinking about had a child or indeed a family pet had taken these tablets.

“I would urge anyone who finds tablets like this to take them to their local chemist and dispose of them safely.”

The incident comes just weeks after a number of local people expressed concerns over the discovery of used needles and syringes.

In one incident, a syringe was found in the back seat of a taxi cab by the driver after he dropped off a fare in the Brandywell area.