Drugs taking main antisocial bugbear for Derry citizens

Over a quarter of people in Derry surveyed by the government last year said they considered people using drugs a ‘very’ or ‘fairly big’ problem in their area.

It was the number one bugbear in terms of anti-social behaviour in the city and district in 2015/16.

Twenty-six per cent of people surveyed here had an issue with drugs-taking.

Twenty-five per cent cited teenagers hanging around the streets as problematic in their areas.

Twenty-two per cent said both rubbish and litter and vandalism and graffiti were big problems.

Twenty per cent were annoyed by people being drunk or rowdy on the streets of Derry and Strabane; 10 per cent hated noisy neighbours or loud parties; and seven per cent said they’d rather see less abandoned or burnt out cars around the place.

The figures were taken from a new bulletin published by the Justice Minister Claire Sugden last week.