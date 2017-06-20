Dublin route discussed with Shane Ross while exporting expert says Derry PSO could be model for west of Ireland

The Dublin transport Minister Shane Ross has confirmed he recently met with City of Derry Airport (CoDA) at his departmental headquarters in Leeson Lane to discuss the potential establishment of a new Derry to Dublin flight.

Meanwhile, a leading member of the Irish Exporters Association Council, Mr. Patrick Daly, has suggested the Derry to London Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme might be used as a model by the southern authorities to link the west of Ireland with major European hubs such as Heathrow, Frankfurt and Schiphol.

Mr. Ross met with representatives of CoDA on May 22 to discuss a potential Derry to Dublin route.

Mr. Daly, meanwhile, recently told the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight that Derry’s Stansted link could be a template.

He said a link between the West of Ireland and a European hub airport would significantly enhance business connectivity.

“This can be achieved with the implementation by the Government of a PSO scheme on a similar basis to the recently activated Derry to London Stansted route by bmi regional.”