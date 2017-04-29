Duffy condemns stone throwers in Derry who smashed lorry window

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy has condemned those behind an incident in Derry where a brick was thrown at a lorry, smashing its window.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy said the incident occurred in the Madams Bank Road area on Friday night.

“These incidents have occurred sporadically on the Madams Bank Road over the past few week, however, on Friday night a brick was thrown at a HGV lorry, smashing the window,” said Colr. Duffy.

“This could have caused a serious accident or, worse, resulted in a fatality. You can only imagine if a large lorry weighing many tonnes went out of control on this road.

”We all know that this is a busy thoroughfare for the city with thousands of vehicles travelling on it every day. I would appeal to the young people involved to please reflect on your actions, and stop throwing stones/bricks at passing vehicles before a serious accident occurs.”