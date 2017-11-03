Duffy: Homes can save energy and cash

The citizens of Derry and Strabane have been encouraged to take some simple energy saving steps that could save households a collective £6.7m a year if implemented.

Sinn Féin’s local environment spokesperson, Ballyarnett councillor, Sandra Duffy, said draught proofing windows and doors, for example, was one step that could be taken cheaply yet could save £20 a year on average on heating bills.

Colr. Duffy was speaking after the Energy Saving Trust - a green energy organisation that works with citizens, businesses and governments to improve energy efficiency - said people in the North were burning cash by using energy they didn’t need.

She stated: “We all know that it’s important to save energy.

“In fact it’s been impossible to ignore the headlines telling us to do our bit for the environment, reduce our carbon footprint and adopt a greener lifestyle,

“Energy is a limited resource and I would welcome any measures that help us conserve energy and help households save money at the same time.”

Colr. Duffy said measures that could be taken by households include insulating pipes, walls and lofts, not leaving TVs or other devices on stand-by and turning off lights when they aren’t needed. These are all easy to do and can save households on heat and electricity charges, she said.

The Energy SavingsTrust has suggested that “nearly 10 per cent of home electricity in a typical home goes on leaving appliances on standby so unplug or switch off your appliances at the wall when not in use”.

“There are many other simple ways of saving energy, such as only boiling as much water in your kettle as you need,” it states.