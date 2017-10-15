Dunfield Drop Shaft and Foyle Street sewer works imminent, say NI Water

An extensive programme of works, including a feasibility study for new sewers in Foyle Street in the city centre and the rehabilitation of a drop shaft in the Waterside, may have been a contributory factor to sulphuric odours that have periodically overwhelmed the eastern end of the Craigavon Bridge during summer, according to Northern Ireland Water bosses.

The Foyle Street Feasibility Study and Dunfield Terrace Drop Shaft Rehabilitation, are all about to commence - subject to securing the necessary funding - according to a delegation from the water company which briefed members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee this week.

Referring to the situation in the Waterside, DUP Alderman Graham Warke, said: “We’re still getting complaints, especially over the summer, especially in the Duke Street area. For people living in the flats it’s terrible,”

Nigel McKee, NI Water’s, Senior Project Manager, said £4m had previously been spent on its Duke Street pumping station and that this had made a difference.

“I experienced the smells personally. They have improved from what they were,” he maintained.

Mr. McKee said that during the rehabilitation of the Dunfield Drop Shaft, all the pipes in the Spencer Road area will be examined to ensure engineers haven’t missed anything “untoward.”

He said: “We have this bit of work in the pipeline,” indicating the work proper will start in 2018/19 but that consultants had already been engaged.

Sinn Féin Colr. Sandra Duffy welcomed the imminent Foyle Street work saying it’s something “we’ve been waiting on for a very long time.”