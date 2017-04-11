Dungiven family’s ‘mega fundraiser’ for Foyle Hospice

The family of the late Andy Murphy, from Dungiven, have organised a day of fundraising for the Foyle Hospice to show how “unbelieveably grateful” they are for the care their father received there.

Andy Murphy was 69 when he passed away on July 8 last year.

The former St. Canice’s GAC Honourary Club President and football giant, had battled cancer, which he’d been diagnosed with three years previous.

Football was, his son Paul said, “a massive part” of Andy’s life. He began his senior football career in 1965 and was described as “a colossus” within St. Canice’s GAC “and indeed beyond.”

The Dungiven man retired from playing in 1980. He became club chairman, and the squad had plenty of success under his management.

“He was a big character and a good friend, and there was always a bit of life about when he was about. He enjoyed the craic, and he loved storytelling and singing a song or two,” said Paul. “He enjoyed life. There’s no doubt, he’s sorely missed.”

As the Murphy family approach Andy’s first anniversary, they feel ready to do something to give something back to Foyle Hospice where their loved one was so well cared for.

Paul said his father “never believed he would go.”

“He always believed, even when he was in the Hospice, that he was going to make it. He made the point that he wanted to help the Hospice,” said Paul. “He said to me ‘these people need help and, if I’m spared, I’ll be doing something for them.”

The Murphy family urge the community to support the day-long schedule of events organised on June 3. While Paul said his mum, Betty, and his brothers - Niall, Sean, Damien and Ryan - will never be able to adequately express their gratitude for the care their father received in the Hospice, they hope the fundraising day will go some way to making a difference. They also see it as an opportunity to raise awareness about the Foyle Hospice.

“We are unbelievably grateful to the Hospice, and we know it takes a lot of money to keep it running,” Paul added.

A JustGiving page - justgiving.com/fundraising/AndyMurphyDungiven - is available for donations. The ‘Mega Fundraising Day’ includes a run, a bike ride, childrens’ activities and night time entertainment.