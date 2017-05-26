Dungiven group enjoy visits to historical Irish sights

Glenshane Community Development Limited recently hosted a community engagement project in Glenshane House.

The project explored the impact the famine had on our area and how this affected our community and, secondly, the impact of the Anglo-Irish Treaty and the creation of the Irish Free State in 1921 as both these events affected both of our communities.

A spokesperson said the project was funded by a Causeway Coast and Glens Community Development Support Grant 2017-2018 and included a study trip to Fort Dunree and the Famine Village on the Inishowen Peninsula.

Doagh Famine Village tells the story of Irish life from the Great Famine of the 1840s through until the present day.

Attractions include original thatched Irish cottages (inhabited as recently as the 1980s), an Eviction Scene, Orange Hall, Republican Safe House and Irish Wake House amongst others.

Fort Dunree, outside Buncrana, is a coastal defence fortification located on the west side of the Inishowen peninsula.