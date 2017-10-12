Dungiven security alert: Police say two suspicious objects found

A security alert in Dungiven is still ongoing and is expected to last into Friday, police have said.

Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: “Two suspicious objects have been found, however further forensic examination will need to be carried out to determine exactly what they are.



“I am aware how frustrating this incident has been and the inconvenience and disruption it has caused to the local community who have had their lives disrupted and I thank them for their patience and understanding.



“I urge the public to remain vigilant and if anyone finds anything suspicious do not touch it, please phone the police immediately.



“I would appeal for anyone with information about this incident to please tell us. It is only with your help that we can make our communities safer.



“Police can be contacted on 101 or information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”