Signage outside a multi million pound sports facility in Dungiven appears to be temporary.

‘Dungiven Sports Centre’, in letters approximately one-foot high, appeared on a wall outside the £2.8m facility on Curragh Road in recent weeks, which caught some people by surprise.

Dungiven Sports Centre is simply a descriptive term for this facility. Causeway Council spokesperson

Among them was Sinn Fein Councillor Sean McGlinchey. He said while he had no issue with the name he pointed out the facility isn’t only for people in Dungiven. He said it’s also for people in the surrounding communities including Burnfoot, Foreglen, Drumsurn and Feeny.

Colr. McGlinchey said he’s also been approached by Irish language groups about the name of the new facility being bilingual, similar to the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council were asked if ‘Dungiven Sports Centre’ was now the official name of the facility and, if so, who named it and were councillors consulted about the name.

In response, a Council spokesperson said: “Dungiven Sports Centre is simply a descriptive term for this facility. No consultation has taken place with councillors about an official name.”

The spokesperson added: “Council has not considered the naming of the new Dungiven Sports facility at this stage.”

Colr. McGlinchey said: “The signage shouldn’t have been put up at any cost to the ratepayers. This facility is about more than just Dungiven. It’s also for people outside Dungiven who live in the surrounding areas.

“I will be raising this matter with senior Council officials and I hope there will be wider consultation on an official name.”

A spokesperson for Dungiven Sports Forum, which includes sports clubs in Dungiven and surrounding areas, said they hope the Council will consult on a wider basis.

The spokesperson said: “I hope there will be consultation with the community and surrounding areas.”