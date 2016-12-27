Dungiven Sports Complex to open by end of summer

A multi-million sports project in Dungiven has sustained approximately 100 jobs since the first sod was cut, according to a local councillor.

The £2.8 million project on the Curragh Road received the green light earlier this year, after months of controversy over funding which forced residents to take to the streets in protest a year ago.

Former sports minister Carál Ní Chuilín cut the first sod in March. Causeway Council say the project is “on target, and the facility should be open during the second quarter of 2017”.

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said: “Everyone’s talking about it and asking when it will be open.

“I know there are legitimate concerns about traffic using the centre, and we are working to address them.

“You’ve two schools on the road, the Kevin Lynch Hurling Club, and a lot of houses so, that’s a legitimate concern, but it’s great to see it progressing so well and I think the finished product will be brilliant.”

Colr. McGlinchey believes, over the course of the project, approximately 100 jobs have been sustained which he believes has generated a positive spin off for the local economy.

“This is a centre for people in Dungiven and the surrounding areas, including Burnfoot and Drumsurn.

“Personally speaking, I think when it comes to naming the building, it should be simple; something that is inclusive for everyone.

“I’d be happy with ‘Dungiven Sports Centre’, but that’s only my personal opinion.”