DUP to use influence for ‘stability’

Newly elected East Derry MP Gregory Campbell has said that talks will continue with the Conservative party over a deal which could place his party at the centre of the UK government.

Mr Campbell said his party will seek the best deal for Northern Ireland in the ongoing talks. He was speaking following his re-election as the Westminster representative for the constituency.

Mr Campbell saw his mandate increase significantly in an election which also saw huge gains for Sinn Fein who had fielded local Councillor Dermot Nicholl, and a moderate increase for the SDLP, who had put forward Councillor Stephanie Quigley.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Campbell said the negotiations between his party and the Tories are ongoing.

He said: “As a result of the national outcome our ten MPs are now needed to help form a Government. We have already met representatives of the Conservative Party and will have further meetings this week.

“At this stage it is not possible to go into detail regarding what we will be seeking to achieve through these discussions, suffice to say that we intend to use our influence and votes for the greater good and stability of the United Kingdom and in particular for Northern Ireland.

“I’m a unionist and I want the United Kingdom to prosper together. Government doesn’t create jobs but it creates the conditions to allow employers to grow.

“The DUP’s manifesto set our policy road map for improving the economic conditions in Northern Ireland. I will work to deliver those commitments. I don’t want more young people leaving our shores in search of work.”

Meanwhile Councillors McNicholl and Quigley have each thanks to those who came out to vote for them last Thursday.