Durkan gives backing to ‘Refugees Welcome Pledge’

SDLP Foyle Westminster candidate Mark Durkan has signed a ‘Refugees Welcome Pledge’ calling on candidates in the 2017 General Election to support people who have been forced to flee war and persecution.

The initiative has been introduced by The Refugee Council. Mr Durkan said: “Last year I warmly welcomed ten Syrian refugee families to Derry – and hope to see more resettled here in the future. I have stressed that after the deeply traumatic experiences they have been through it is vital they have a safe place to call home and help to build a new life. In the Commons, I have pressed ministers and Prime Ministers on overall refugee policies, specific response to particular crises, the human barter and containment deal with Turkey and the plight of child refugees.

“I pledge to continue to work both in Westminster and at home to support refugees, give voice to their rights and challenge their mistreatment.”