Durkan to speak at ‘Living with Suicide’ event

A Derry politician is to speak at a “Living with Suicide” event which is taking place on the pilgrimage island of Lough Derg.

Mark H Durkan, a SDLP member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, is one of the keynote speakers at the one-day retreat on September 30.

Mr. Durkan lost his sister, Gay, a nurse, to suicide more than five years ago.

Mr. Durkan will speak about his personal life experience following his sister’s death.

Retreat Spiritual Director Fr. Cathal Deery says the one day retreat is an opportunity for people “to come to a safe place where they might find some sense of healing and peace in the midst of pain and struggle.”

“What is very important is that there is no expectation on anyone who attends to say or share anything,” he added.

Also speaking at the event is Joan Freeman who founded Pieta House, an organisation which helps people in suicidal distress.