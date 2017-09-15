Durkan welcomes RTÉ apology over partitionist map used on ‘The Late Late Show’

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan has welcomed RTÉ’s apology over a partitionist map of Ireland that had a huge six-county shaped chunk missing when it was used in one of the national broadcaster’s flagship programmes earlier this month.

Mr. Durkan welcomed the apology from Executive Producer John McMahon after the North was cut out of the map on The Late Late Show.

He said: “The erasure of the North from a map displaying income inequality across the island was totally disrespectful and offensive to RTÉ’s broad audience here. I’m pleased that the broadcaster has now recognised the deeply offensive nature of the error and apologised for the disrespect caused. I hope that lessons will be learned.”

Mr. McMahon apologised in a letter issued to Sinn Féin MLA, Barry McElduff, in which he stated: “I fully accept that as presented, the map appeared to many as a geographical map and as such appeared disrespectful and distressing to you and other viewers.”

Under its charter RTÉ is statutorily obliged to provide a “comprehensive range of programmes, in Irish and in English, which reflect the cultural diversity of the whole island of Ireland”.