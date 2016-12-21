DVD inspired by Paddy Kelly to be rolled out in NW

The friends and family of the late Paddy Kelly, who was just 18 when his body was recovered from the River Foyle in February 2015, recently gathered in Strathfoyle Library for the launch of ‘Life Is Precious: Paddy’s Story’ as an educational resource for schools and community groups throughout the city.

‘Life Is Precious’, which was originally produced by Paddy’s friends last year in order to promote positive mental health and suicide awareness in the wake of his untimely and tragic death, will now be made available to organisations as an educational tool.

Paddy’s friends and family viewed the film at the launch last week while a number of plaques were also unveiled in his memory.

One described Paddy as ‘The Gentle Giant’, and as ‘a beautiful butterfly denied his time to fly’.

A spokesperson for Enagh Youth Forum, which organised the event, said: “The DVD will now be utilised as an educational resource and delivered into schools and youth and community groups across the city and district. If anyone wants a copy of the ‘Life Is Precious’ DVD, just call out to Enagh Youth Forum’s office at 33 Bawnmore Place in Strathfoyle.”

The Forum thanked supporters, Foyle Search and Rescue, Youthlife, Lifeline, Samaritans, Derry City Football Club, Strathfoyle Youth Club, Kerri Mullan, who provided music on the night, The Big Lottery Fund, Strathfoyle Library and Mark H. Durkan who was the guest speaker at the event.