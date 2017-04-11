Easter pub opening hours for Derry

The licensing hours for the Easter break have been confirmed for Derry

Holy Thursday: 11.30am to 11pm (with half hour drinking up time). Premises with late licence may remain open to serve alcohol until midnight (with half hour drinking up time) provided an entertainment licence is in force.

Good Friday: 5pm to 11pm (with half hour drinking up time). No additional hours allowed. Off-licences can operate between 8am and 11pm.

Saturday, April 15: 11.30am to 11pm (with half hour drinking up time). Premises with late licence may remain open to serve alcohol until midnight (with half hour drinking up time) provided an entertainment licence is in force.

Easter Sunday: 12.30pm to 10pm (with half an hour drinking up time). No additional hours allowed and no opening hours for off-licences.

Easter Monday and Tuesday: normal licensing hours.