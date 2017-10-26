Eastwood blast DUP ‘betrayal’ of border-dwelling constituents by preparing for ‘no deal’ and ‘hard Brexit’

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has accused the DUP of preparing to betray its border dwelling constituents by acceding to a ‘hard Brexit’.

He made the comments after the DUP’s Sammy Wilson told the Westminster Exiting the European Union Committee that in the event of Brexit negotiations not being concluded by 2019, ‘no deal was an option’.

Mr. Eastwood branded the stance ‘irresponsible’.

“The comments from the DUP MP Sammy Wilson that no deal with EU should be ‘an option’, directly translates into a ‘hard border is an option’. That is utter nonsense. A hard border in Ireland is not an option. Mr Wilson’s comments are irresponsible and dangerous. He should retract them immediately.”

He said: “A no deal strategy completely betrays the will of the people who live here in Northern Ireland.”