Ebrington to get new craft distillery and visitor centre

A new craft distillery and a visitor centre will be built in Ebrington Square.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee approved full planning permission and listed buildings consent for the change of use and extension of the former Ebrington barracks buildings 10, 10a, 11 and 17 for the new craft distillery and visitor centre on Wednesday evening.

The application was for the change of use and extension of four former military barracks buildings, three of which are Grade B2 listed, within the Ebrington site to provide a new Craft Distillery and Visitor Centre.

Building 10 and 10A will be changed from a guard house and jail to a visitor’s exhibition area, while Building 11 will be changed from a barracks store to a distillery mash house and Building 17 from a barrack master’s house to a guided tour and tasting area with a corporate boardroom, shop, café and bar which accesses onto a new whiskey garden.

Three new contemporary two storey extensions are also proposed to link the existing buildings to provide a new entrance foyer, reception area, distilling hall, boiler house and compressor room.

Members of the Planning Committee were informed at the meeting that there were no representations received in relation to the application and that all consultations with relevant bodies has taken place and been approved with conditions.

The Chairperson of the Planning Committee, SDLP Councillor, John Boyle welcomed the planning decision saying the new craft distillery and visitor centre would help transform the Ebrington Square site.

“This proposal is an important development that will enhance and regenerate a listed building that forms part of a key cluster of landmark buildings and spaces that are significant to our built heritage in our city.”

John Kelpie, Chief Executive with Derry City and Strabane District Council said the Council’s Planning Department was very pleased to play its part in the delivery of a new infrastructural tourism development that will serve the tourism and cultural offering for the city and district, in keeping with Strategic Inclusive Growth Plan for the City and Region.