Cameron aiming to join the elite in Abu Dhabi

A Limavady joinery student at North West Regional College has been selected to represent Team UK at the World Skills Finals in Abu Dhabi later this month.

Cameron Nutt, 20, who studies Carpentry and Joinery at the college’s Greystone Campus in Limavady, made the cut after succeeding in a series of pressurised heats taking the top prize

in the Team UK event.

He will now travel to the Middle East alongside a team of the UK’s elite young skilled men and women where he will go for Gold in the Carpentry section, competing against top competitors from countries across the globe.

Cameron said: “I’ve been given great support by the lecturers at North West Regional College who have prepared me for all elements of the competition by helped me acquire the tools I needed.

“The competition can go on for three days and judging can be so tight it can get down to 0.3mm.

“I am so appreciative of all the help I’ve been given by the college and my employers J &R Snodgrass.”

Karen Moore, Head of Department for Training and Skills at NWRC said: “We are delighted that Cameron is representing Team UK at Worldskills 2017.

“From the moment he started at North West Regional College we were impressed with his work ethic.

“Cameron is highly motivated and is a great ambassador for North West Regional College.”