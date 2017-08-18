Derry students celebrate A-Level success at schools across the city

Local schools have praised the efforts of all their students as the wait for their A-Level results came to an end yesterday.

Many students from across the north west got up with the lark yesterday in preparation for heading back to their school to pick up their exam results in person.

BOYS DO WELL!. . . .St. Joseph�"s Boys School, Derry students Caoimhin O�"Doherty, Conor O�"Reilly and Rhys McGaghey celebrate their A Level results yesterday.

And there was good news for many, with Lumen Christi among those reporting an outstanding set of results.

Principal Mrs Siobhan McCauley, said yesterday: “We are extremely proud of all our students and absolutely delighted with their achievements.

“99% of all grades were A*- C with 42% of the students gaining an impressive 3A*/A’s or more.

“The vast majority have already secured a university place of their choice.”

Pictured after collecting their 'A' Level results at St. Cecilia's College were, from left, Nicola Doherty, Emma Hutton, Shannon Donnelly and Roisin Liddey. DER3217-112KM

Mrs McCauley added: “These outstanding results are testament to the hard work of the students, dedication of the staff and unwavering support of parents.”

Ms. Marguerite Hamilton, Principal of Thornhill College was also delighted with the performance of students there.

She said: “We are delighted and proud of all our girls who have achieved so highly, improving on last year’s excellent results.

“92% of students achieved 3+ A*-C grades or equivalent. 28 girls have achieved 3+ A*/A grades.

Collecting their 'A' Level results at Lumen Christi College were, from left, Maeve Mallon, April Toland, Una Bryce and Orlaith Duffy. DER3217-101KM

“These outstanding results reflect the hard work and dedication of students and teachers and the vital support of parents.

“As a school community, we value academic success but we also stress how important it is for each student to grow in resilience, personal responsibility and concern for others. These skills and qualities will leave them well placed to make significant contributions to society.”

Ms Hamilton added: “Many of our students have already confirmed places at their first choice universities and we wish all our leavers every blessing in the next stage of their journeys.”

Commenting on the release of the summer 2017 GCE results, Justin Edwards, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland’s awarding organisation, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) said: “I wish to congratulate each student receiving their results today and commend them for all their hard work.

St. Mary�"s College, Derry students Naomi Hargan and Emma Doherty pictured with their mums Mae and Isolde, respectively checking over A Level results yesterday.

“I also wish to recognise the dedication and support provided by Northern Ireland’s teachers, who have had a key role in today’s success, and the 5,000 examiner and moderators for their continued support.”

A delighted Lisneal College, Derry principal, Mr. Michael Allen with some of his A Level students yesterday morning.