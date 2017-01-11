Gritting at Derry school approved

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard has agreed to start routinely gritting the route serving Lisneal College in Derry.

The Minister had requested that TransportNI assess traffic volumes in and around the school on the previously unadopted road with a view to it being added to the scheduled gritting network.

Minister Hazzard said: “Following representation made to me in November about the potential danger for those attending Lisneal College, I asked officials to review the traffic figures.

“I can now advise that the section of road through Summer Meadows which is currently maintained by TransportNI will be included in the scheduled gritting network.”

He added “My Department has to prioritise its resources and our key priority is to salt main traffic routes to keep traffic moving safely.

“Approximately half of the road has been adopted by my Department and consideration will be given to extending this service once the remainder of the road is adopted from private ownership.”

Re-emphasising the need for the public to be prepared in anticipation of inclement weather, the Minister said:

“I would encourage people to take extra care and attention when making any journey and to be extra vigilant of our neighbours, particularly the elderly. Despite everyone’s best efforts, there is no guarantee that roads will always be completely free of ice.”